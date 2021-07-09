Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $88.60 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

