Northern Trust Corp Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,233 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $114,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

