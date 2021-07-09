Northern Trust Corp Has $19.35 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 436.61 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

