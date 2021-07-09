Northern Trust Corp Has $19.66 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

