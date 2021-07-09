Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,281,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

