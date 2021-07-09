NULS (NULS) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and $31.56 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00164217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,224.29 or 0.99415113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00940356 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

