Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,505 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,789,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $2,503.71. 24,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,383.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

