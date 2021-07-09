Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,791,493 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,319,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. 209,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,038,341. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

