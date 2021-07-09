Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 374,693 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $794,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,915,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $316.86. 5,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,412. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.50 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

