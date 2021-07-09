Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $713.62 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 40,374,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Illumina worth $713,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $477.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,338. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

