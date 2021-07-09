Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,537,635 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of salesforce.com worth $2,768,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $245.89. 62,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.