Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,130,922 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,921,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130,922 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,854,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,293,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 504,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 866,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

