Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 281,171 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,529,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.50. 92,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,461. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $150.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.