NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $150,865,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,053.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,887.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

