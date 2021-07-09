O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,032 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $663,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $64.71 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

