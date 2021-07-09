O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 909 Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

PJP stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

