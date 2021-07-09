O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

FFNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.