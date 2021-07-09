O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $47,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

