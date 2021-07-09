O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $40.38 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $294.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.