O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 935,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 198,634 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.46 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.