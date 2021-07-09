O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

