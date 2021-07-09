O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

