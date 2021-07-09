Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $210,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 585 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $446.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.