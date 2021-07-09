Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $255,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

