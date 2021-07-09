Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $237,000 Investment in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.11% of cbdMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

YCBD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

YCBD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.73. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

