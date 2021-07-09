Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth about $55,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

