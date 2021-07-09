Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 2,656 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,854 shares of company stock worth $1,965,835 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYX stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

