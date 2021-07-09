Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

