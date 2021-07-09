OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie cut shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 111,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

