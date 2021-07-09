Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Trading Up 2.2%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 24,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 198,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; Comply Trust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

