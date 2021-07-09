ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $17,749.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,364.53 or 0.99796506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007318 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

