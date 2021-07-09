OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

