OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.