OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,283,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,298,362 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 11.9% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 26.98% of OneMain worth $1,949,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,381. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

