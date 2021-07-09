Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 557 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.31 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

