Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 7,563 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 257,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.48 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

