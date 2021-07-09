Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

