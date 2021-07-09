Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

