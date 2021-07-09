Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

