Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 539 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,523,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,427,000 after purchasing an additional 208,121 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 102,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

