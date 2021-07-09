Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $573,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

