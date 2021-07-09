Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,866 shares of company stock worth $11,361,278 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at $4,060,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

