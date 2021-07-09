Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 2.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

