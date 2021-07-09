Oppenheimer Comments on monday.com Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for monday.com in a research note issued on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

MNDY opened at $220.44 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $256.16.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.