ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $652.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.