Origo (OGO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Origo has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00055347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00916789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

