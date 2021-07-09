Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

