Ossiam Sells 2,047 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

