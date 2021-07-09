Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.71. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

