Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Up 2.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $17.92. 40,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 17,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

